White Pine Plant Sale — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. online with information at whitepineinps.org. Annual native plant sale from the White Pine Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society. In-person pickup on Friday at the Latah County Fairgrounds. An email will be sent when the order is ready.
Mental Health Walk — 10:30 a.m., Palouse Mall, 1850 W. Pullman Rd., Moscow. Walk starts at 11 a.m. with a presentation at noon at Friendship Square. Registration available at givepul.se/w91uqr.
Poetry Reading — 5:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Author and poet Stephen Pitters will read original poetry and discuss his latest book “The Unquestioned Visitor.” Light refreshments served.
PCD Conservation Talk — 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. To register visit palolusecd.org. Free. A talk from author Doug Tallamy titled “Networks for Life: Your Role in Stitching the Natural World Together.” Three attendees will be eligible for a signed copy of Tallamy’s book “Nature’s Best Hope.”
Friday
White Pine Plant Sale — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. online with information at whitepineinps.org. Annual native plant sale from the White Pine Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society. In-person pickup on Friday at the Latah County Fairgrounds. An email will be sent when the order is ready.
“Moscow: Fashion Through the Decades” — 4-6 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Free. Light refreshments available. Exhibit showcasing how fashion in the Idaho Panhandle has changed from the late 19th century to the 1970s. For more information call (208) 882-1004.
Moscow Garden Club Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to noon, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Annual sale of perennials, tomatoes, vegetable seedlings and iris tubers. Yard sale in conjunction.
Second Saturday in Palouse — All day, Palouse, Wash., Monthly event featuring local businesses, community and more. Every second Saturday from May to September.
White Pine Plant Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. In-person native plant sale.
Little Pink House Gallery Exhibition — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., Genesee. Opening of the ninth season with an exhibit titled “House.” Also open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.