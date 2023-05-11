Today

White Pine Plant Sale — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. online with information at whitepineinps.org. Annual native plant sale from the White Pine Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society. In-person pickup on Friday at the Latah County Fairgrounds. An email will be sent when the order is ready.

Mental Health Walk — 10:30 a.m., Palouse Mall, 1850 W. Pullman Rd., Moscow. Walk starts at 11 a.m. with a presentation at noon at Friendship Square. Registration available at givepul.se/w91uqr.