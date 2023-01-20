Adventure Shorts 2023 — 7-9 p.m. Moscow High School auditorium, 402 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Enter through the Third Street entrance. Palouse Bicycle Racing Composite mountain bike team will show bike inspired short films. For more information, visit PalouseBicycleRacing.org.
Martin Luther King Human Rights Community Breakfast — 9:30-11 a.m. Moscow Middle School, 1410 E. D St., Moscow, and via Zoom. Keynote speaker Scott Finnie will discuss community and human rights. For more information, visit humanrightslatah.org.
Idaho Food Bank Distribution — 10 a.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free boxes containing fresh produce, frozen meals, dairy and dry goods. No documentation required, open until boxes are gone.
Pooh Party — 10:30 -11:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Join the Moscow City Council in a birthday celebration of Winne the Pooh creator A.A. Milne. For more information, visit latahlibrary.org.
Education Funding in Idaho — noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. Link available at bit.ly/LWVMspeakers. The Moscow League of Women Voters will discuss proposed legislation and how to give input to legislators.
Make Art! At the Library — 3:30-4:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Space is limited, email outreach@latahlibrary.org for more information. Create an original artwork based on Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.”