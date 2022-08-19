National Lentil Festival — 5 p.m. at Spring Street and Reaney Park, Pullman. Lentil Festival kick-off events. Full schedule available online at lentilfest.com/schedule-of-events.
Pullman Depot Heritage Center Open House — 7-8:30 p.m. Pullman Depot, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. New exhibits will be on display including demonstration trains.
“The Sound of Music” — 7:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Directed by Michael Todd with a mix of local talent and guest artists from California to New York. More information at rtoptheatre.org.
Great Moscow Food Drive — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations accepted at Moscow Farmers Market by the bus stop in front of the Moscow Hotel and at East City Park. Organized by Latah County Human Rights Task Force and city of Moscow Human Rights Commission.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. downtown Moscow and Friendship Square, Moscow. Local produce, crafts and cuisine.
Yoga in the Cedars — 8:15-9:30 a.m. Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, Moscow. Jessica Drago will lead all-level, all-ages yoga session. Free to attend.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Troy City Park. Items produced exclusively in Latah County by county residents.
Hog Haven Battle of the Bands — 4-8 p.m. Eastside Marketplace, 1420 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Band competition and classic car and motorcycle show. Free. Tickets can be purchased to vote for bands. All purchases benefit Palouse Cares.
Cherry Sisters Revival — 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $15. Tickets available at the door beginning at 6:15; food, wine, beer available for purchase.
Craig Morgan Live in Concert — 7 p.m. University of Idaho, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Country music. bit.ly/craigmorganui.
Song Circle — 2 p.m. Cordelia Church, 1501 Lenville Road, Genesee. Free. Sing along with Rob Ely. Refreshments to follow.
Community Food Distribution — starts at 10 a.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Idaho Foodbank will have free boxes of food available to the public. No documentation needed. All boxes have produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods.
Kids on the Trail — 2-3 p.m. Judy’s Trail, McKeehan Road, Troy. Kids learn about the food web, macroinvertebrates and forestry health. Presented by Idaho Firewise and Palouse Land Trust.
1912 Center Plaza Concert — 5-8 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Music starts at 6 p.m. from Pumice Pocket. Free. Chairs and tables provided. Food and drinks available for purchase. Will be moved to the Great Room in case of inclement weather.