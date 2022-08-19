Today

National Lentil Festival — 5 p.m. at Spring Street and Reaney Park, Pullman. Lentil Festival kick-off events. Full schedule available online at lentilfest.com/schedule-of-events.

Pullman Depot Heritage Center Open House — 7-8:30 p.m. Pullman Depot, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. New exhibits will be on display including demonstration trains.

Recommended for you