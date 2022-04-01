Today
WSU Parents Weekend Fashion Show: Doors open at 5 p.m. Beasley Coliseum in Pullman. Washington State University Apparel, Merchandising, Design and Textile students design looks focused on “vitality.” Tickets $20 in advance, $30 at the door.
MFA artist talk and reception: 3-6 p.m. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University, 1535 Wilson Rd., in Pullman. Six graduate candidates to discuss their art before the opening reception. Free and open to the public.
“Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone”: 7:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Sally falls asleep to find herself a student at Frogbull Academy of Sorcery. Can she and her new friends save the day? Admission $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors.
“Just Bea”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Pocket Playhouse, Shoup Hall, 1028 West Sixth St., on the University of Idaho campus. Admission free for UI students and $5 for public. Free parking. More information at uidaho.edu/class/theatre.
“The Magic Flute”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday at the Administration Building Auditorium on the University of Idaho campus. The Lionel Hampton School of Music presents “The Magic Flute” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Tickets at the door; $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and students.
WSU Spring Family Arts & Crafts Fair: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Beasley Coliseum on the WSU campus.
Saturday
Tutxinmepu Powwow: 11 a.m. Idaho Central Credit Union Arena on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow. The 21st annual Tutxinmepu Powwow is hosted by the Native American Student Association with the Native American Student Center.
S’Wheat Farm Life Vintage and Gift Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Vendor fair, food and drinks.
WSU Teddy Bear Clinic: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, Bustad, Ott Road No. 110, Pullman. Children can bring their favorite stuffed animal and meet with veterinary students.
Sunday
Cruise the World: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of Idaho Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., in Moscow. Free admission, with booths from more than 30 countries and performances from students and community members.