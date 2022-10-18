Today

Foley Speaker Series — Noon, Foley Speaker Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman and live via YouTube. Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson will discuss campaign transparency laws, opioid epidemic and other current issues.

Spooky Soap Making — 4 p.m. The Coco Bee, 103 S. Main St., Colfax. Open to tweens and teens. Make Halloween-shaped soaps with fall scents. Supplies will be provided. Registration required by calling (509) 397-4366.

