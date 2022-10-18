Foley Speaker Series — Noon, Foley Speaker Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman and live via YouTube. Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson will discuss campaign transparency laws, opioid epidemic and other current issues.
Spooky Soap Making — 4 p.m. The Coco Bee, 103 S. Main St., Colfax. Open to tweens and teens. Make Halloween-shaped soaps with fall scents. Supplies will be provided. Registration required by calling (509) 397-4366.
Palouse Basin Water Summit — 4:30-8 p.m. SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Ave., Pullman. Annual community conversation about Palouse Water Basin supplies with water expert and author Robert Glennon.
Moscow Streetscaping Meeting — 5:30-7 p.m., Moscow City Council Chambers, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Residents and business owners are welcome to give input on downtown Moscow’s streetscape.
Keep Idaho Red Roadshow — 6-9 p.m., The Barn at Mader Farm, 13506 Hillside Road, Genesee. Meet Idaho Republican Party candidates.
Chamber Luncheon with District 6 Candidates — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Part of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center.
“Navigating Elder Care” — Noon to 1 p.m. Lecompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Free and open to the public. Julia Parker, registered nurse, will discuss navigating elder care.
Adult Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main., Colfax. Test trivia knowledge, prizes for the winning team and costumes are welcome.
Historical Loom Presentation — 6:30 p.m. Troy Historical Society Museum, 421 S. Main St., Troy. Presentation about Oscar Branting’s loom from the Nora Community. Made before World War I. Presentations from Steven Branting and Jan Pipher to give historical backgrounds.
Moscow Artwalk — 4-8 p.m. various locations around Moscow. Opening event of the Artwalk season. The introduction of new artwork as part of the Storm Drain Mural program.
American Legion fall meeting — 6-8 p.m. Dudley Loomis Post 6 American Legion cabin, 317 S. Howard St., Moscow. All veterans are invited to see the recent upgrades to the cabin and join the fall meeting. For more information contact Rand Lewis at dudleyloomispost6@gmail.com.
Paul Blanton Memorial — 10 a.m. University of Idaho Administration Auditorium. The College of Art and Architecture will remember founding dean Paul Blanton.
Latah AARP Meeting — Noon, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W Pullman Road, Moscow. Two presentations covering insurance changes regarding Medicare and other programs as well as power of attorney. Open to the public.
“Deep in the Heart” — 1-3 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $7, all proceeds go to The Wildlife Society’s University of Idaho Chapter. Michael Tewes of the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Institute will give a brief introduction prior to the documentary and give a short questions and answer.