Send events for consideration tobriefs@dnews.com
Wednesday
Natalie Diaz poetry reading: Natalie Diaz, a 2021 Pulitzer Prize winner for poetry will give a YouTube live reading at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the Washington State University Common Reading and Visiting Writing Series. The link to the YouTube live is bit.ly/3orsKnt.
Thursday
Palouse Cult Film Revival: 6 p.m. today and Friday at the Best Western University Inn in Moscow. “Miracle Valley” will be shown tonight. “The Room” is scheduled for Friday. Actor, director and author Greg Sestero will be joining the showing of “The Room” for a live reading. Tickets can be purchased atbit.ly/3Gs7RyE.
Friday
Is it Love, Actually?: 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. The Moscow Public Library and Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse are presenting a look at relationships in pop culture. Livestream is availablebit.ly/3AVQhBL.
Saturday
“This is How You Love”: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Concordia Lutheran Church, 1015 NE Orchard Dr in Pullman. The Palouse Choral Society will have their Valentine’s concert with guest conductor Matt Myers. Proof of vaccination, identification and a mask required. Tickets are $20 at palousechoralsociety.org/.
Ongoing
Jennings Elementary Art and Steam Exhibit: Through Feb. 25 at the Libey Gallery, adjacent to the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main Street. Sponsored by the Colfax Parent Teacher Organization, projects from Kindergarten - 6 grade in both art and STEAM. The Gallery is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Fridays and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays.