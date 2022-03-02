Today
COVID-19 discussion: “The COVID-19 Pandemic: Gritman Hospital’s Response and The Future of Local Public Health” is scheduled for noon via Zoom. The discussion will feature Gritman Medical Center President and CEO Kara Besst and Public Health – Idaho North Central District Director Carol Moehrle. Find more information at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
Virtual Visiting Writer Series: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Essayist and author Aisha Sabatini Sloan will do a reading and discuss nonfiction writing with University of Idaho professor Brian Blanchfield. The Zoom link is available at facebook.com/events/356591672757844/.
Thursday
Pullman Kiwanis centennial: Noon, third floor viewing room of the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., in Pullman and via Zoom. The Pullman Kiwanis Club will celebrate its centennial. Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson will discuss the Pullman Kiwanis and the community the past 100 years. To attend, contact the club atcontact@pullmankiwanis.org.
Friday
Renaissance Fair poster deadline: 6 p.m. Friday. All submissions for the Renaissance Fair poster competition are due to Tye Dye Everything, 527 S. Main St., in Moscow. Voting begins Saturday. For complete details, see moscowrenfair.org/media/poster_contest_2022.pdf.
Saturday
“Crocodile Hungry” book signing: Moscow children’s author Eija Sumner will sign her book from 11 a.m. to noon at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St. in Moscow. Presented by Bookpeople of Moscow.
Winter Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. Shop locally grown and produce goods and local crafts. Vote for your favorite Renaissance Fair poster design in the Fiske Room.