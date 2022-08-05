Pubbin’ on the Patio — 5-7 p.m. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Palouse Nature Center will have live music from Sultry Swines. The Smoke Ring will be selling food.
Solar System Sensation — 7 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall on Spokane Street, Pullman. Tickets are $5 at the door, cash or check only. A tour of the solar system.
Deary Friendship Days — All day in Deary. Kick off the day at 6 a.m. at the Deary Fire Hall with breakfast. Parade starts at 10 a.m. Street dance at the end of the night. More information on the Deary-Idaho Facebook page.
Rummage Sale Fundraiser — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Moscow’s Lion’s Club will have clothing, home goods, books and more. All sales by donation and will support the Lion’s Club.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main Street, Moscow. Agricultural products — meat, cheese, wine — handmade goods and original recipe cuisine.
Yoga in the Cedars — 8:15-9:30 a.m. Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve. Jessica Drago will lead an all levels and all ages yoga practice beneath the cedar branches at Idler’s Rest.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy. Items produced exclusively in Latah County by residents.
“A Midsummer’s Night Dream” — 3 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. One-night production from Idaho Repertory Theatre Summer Drama Camp for children. Tickets available online at uidaho.edu/theatretix.
DYW State Representative competition — 4 p.m. Jones Theatre at Daggy Hall at Washington State University in Pullman. Cost is $20 at the door. Four local high school seniors compete to be state representatives at the national program.
Unveiling of DismantALE Beer — 5 p.m. Moscow Brewing Company, 630 N. Almon St., Moscow. Celebrating 50 years of the University of Idaho Women’s Center. Complimentary appetizers and prizes. Children are welcome, and nonalcoholic drinks are available.
“The Wonderful World of Wood” — 1-3 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way in Uniontown. More than 20 regional artists will display their woodworking art from traditional to avant-garde.
Alzheimer’s Association Support Meeting — 11 a.m. to noon. Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive in Moscow. Monthly support group for those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. Guest speaker to discuss grief counseling and answer questions.
Kids on the Trail — 2-3 p.m. Judy’s Trail across from Troy High School, 101 Trojan Drive, Troy. Children can participate in a nature scavenger hunt, food web exploration and forestry health.