Today

Trick or Treat on Main Street — 3-5:30 p.m. Main Street of Colfax. Family friendly trick or treating. Parental supervision required. Costumes and flashlights encouraged.

Halloween Storytime — 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Free. A not-so-spooky story, creepy crafts and trick or treating through the library. Costumes encouraged.

Tags

Recommended for you