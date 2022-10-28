Trick or Treat on Main Street — 3-5:30 p.m. Main Street of Colfax. Family friendly trick or treating. Parental supervision required. Costumes and flashlights encouraged.
Halloween Storytime — 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Free. A not-so-spooky story, creepy crafts and trick or treating through the library. Costumes encouraged.
Haunted Palouse — 7-10 p.m. Palouse, Washington. Open to those age 12 and older. Tickets $35. Cash only. Two haunted houses, zombie walk and more. More information at visitpalouse.com/haunted-palouse.
The Haunted Lodge — 7-11 p.m. Moscow Eagles Lodge, 123 N. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5 or $3 with a food donation. All food donations given to the food bank. All pet food to the Humane Society of the Palouse.
National Drug Take Back Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Pullman at the Washington State University Student Recreation Center, 1105 NE North Fairway Road, and in Colfax at the Whitman County Sheriff’s Station, 411 N. Mill St., or the Rosauers Parking Lot, 632 N. Main St. Drop off old prescription drugs for proper disposal. For more information visit dea.gov/takebackday.
Harvest Festival — 3-10 p.m. Various locations throughout downtown Pullman. Treats, haunted house, costume contest and more. Full schedule at downtownpullman.info/events/.
“The Haunted Cabin in the Woods” — 7-11 p.m. 745 Sixth St., Potlatch. $10 at the door. All proceeds go to the Cody Hendrix Memorial Skate Park.
“Oh What a Fright” — 4 p.m. Moscow High School, 402 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Palouse Choral Society presents a Halloween themed choral performance. Free for children 6-12 and for WSU/UI students. $20 for general admission. More information at palousechoralsociety.org.
St. Mary’s Trunk or Treat — 4-6 p.m. St. Mary’s Family Center, 618 E First St., Moscow. A food bank donation is requested. Cookie decorating, face painting, cupcake walk and more.
“Political Communication and Misinformation” — Noon, Lecompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Porismita Borah, associate professor at Washington State University, will discuss political communication and misinformation.
Orchid Awards — 7 p.m. Lecompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Moscow Historic Preservation Commission presents awards for historic preservation. Cookies and drinks to be served.