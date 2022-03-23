Today
Moscow Chamber of Commerce luncheon: 11:30 a.m. at Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road in Moscow. The Moscow Chamber of Commerce will discuss transportation with guest speaker Tony Bean. Bean is the executive director of the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
University of Idaho Distinguished Speaker series: 5 p.m. via Zoom. CNN commentator and New York Times columnist Charles Blow will give the inaugural Africana Studies Distinguished Speaker lecture. Blow is expected to speak about social justice, racial equality, presidential politics and the BLM movement.
Thursday
Foley Institute speaker series: 4-5 p.m. Bryan Hall on the WSU campus. Former U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis discusses “Democracy at home and abroad” and what can be done to reinforce democratic ideals. The event, which will also be broadcast via the Foley Institute’s Youtube channel, is free and open to the public.
Friday
“Stop Kiss”: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Pullman Civic Theatre, 1220 NW Nye St., in Pullman. A story of unexpected love and a violent act which changes their lives. Tickets are $12.
Rock the Rocks: 7-8 p.m. Sloan Hall, 305 NE Spokane St., in Pullman. The WSU Planetarium will celebrate the planets with rock music. Tickets are $5. Ear protection is suggested.
Saturday
Cookie sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. Enter from the White Ave entrance. Girl Scouts Troop 2005 of Moscow will be selling cookies.
Cribbage Night: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Moscow Brewing Company, 630 N. Almon St., No. 130, in Moscow. Grab a partner and join the brewery for fun, prizes and great beer. Cribbage tournament starts at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday
Families for Climate Action: 3-5 p.m. at Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, in Moscow. Join the Palouse Citizen Climate Lobby to learn about Citizen Climate Lobby and tools for contacting members of Congress. Activities for children include planting herbs to take home and families can help spread wood chips on trails.