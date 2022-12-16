Today
Storytime with Mrs. Claus — 3:30 p.m. Palouse Library, 120 E. Main St., Palouse. With treats, sticker craft, photo opportunities for toddlers and preschool children.
Saturday
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Today
Storytime with Mrs. Claus — 3:30 p.m. Palouse Library, 120 E. Main St., Palouse. With treats, sticker craft, photo opportunities for toddlers and preschool children.
Saturday
Santa at the Dahmen Barn — 10:30 a.m. Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Santa will arrive by fire truck. Reindeer snacks, cookies and cocoa will be served. Bring a camera for photos with Santa.
Victorian Christmas at McConnell Mansion — 1-4 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Food drive, holiday treats and tours of the mansion. Free.
“The Nutcracker” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Dr., Moscow. Tickets are $15-45. Available at uitickets.com. Moscow Movement Arts Center has a performance of “The Nutcracker.”
Old Time Contra Dance — 7:30 -10:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $8, $5 for new dancers; kids free. Live music by Loose Palouse. Dance lessons at 7:30 p.m., Band at 8 p.m. Presented by Palouse Folklore Society.
Monday
Idaho Foodbank Distribution — 10 a.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free until all boxes are gone. Boxes contain dairy, fresh produce, frozen meats and dry goods.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.