Today

Housing Issues in Latah County — Noon, Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Nils Peterson of Moscow Affordable Housing Trust, Cody Riddle of the city of Moscow and Bob Tribelhorn of St. Vincent de Paul will discuss housing. Organized by the Moscow League of Women Voters.

Clearwater Fly Casters Meeting — 5:30 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Buffet style dinner. Cost is $20. Presentation on Trout Unlimited.

