Housing Issues in Latah County — Noon, Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Nils Peterson of Moscow Affordable Housing Trust, Cody Riddle of the city of Moscow and Bob Tribelhorn of St. Vincent de Paul will discuss housing. Organized by the Moscow League of Women Voters.
Clearwater Fly Casters Meeting — 5:30 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Buffet style dinner. Cost is $20. Presentation on Trout Unlimited.
Artwalk at McConnell Mansion — 4-7 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Last chance to see the McConnell Mansion Masterpieces community art show. Light refreshments provided.
Knit Nite Holiday Party — 6-8 p.m. Yarn Underground, 409 S. Washington St., Moscow. Weekly knit night with a yarn and fiber related gift exchange. Gifts should be $20 or less.
Santa at the Dahmen Barn — 10:30 a.m. Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Santa will arrive by fire truck, reindeer snacks, cookies and cocoa will be served. Bring a camera for photos with Santa.
Victorian Christmas at McConnell Mansion — 1-4 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Food drive, holiday treats and tours of the mansion. Free.
“The Nutcracker” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Tickets are $15-45. Available at uitickets.com. Moscow Movement Arts Center has a performance of “The Nutcracker.”