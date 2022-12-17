Santa at the Dahmen Barn — 10:30 a.m. Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Santa will arrive by fire truck. Reindeer snacks, cookies and cocoa will be served. Bring a camera for photos with Santa.
Victorian Christmas — 1-4 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Food drive, holiday treats and tours of the mansion. Free.
“The Nutcracker” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Dr., Moscow. Tickets are $15-45. Available at uitickets.com. Moscow Movement Arts Center has a performance of “The Nutcracker.”
Old Time Contra Dance — 7:30 -10:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $8, $5 for new dancers; kids free. Live music by Loose Palouse. Dance lessons at 7:30 p.m., band at 8 p.m. Presented by Palouse Folklore Society.
Idaho Foodbank Distribution — 10 a.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free until all boxes are gone. Boxes contain dairy, fresh produce, frozen meats and dry goods.
Festival of trees — Through Dec. 31, The Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Decorated trees on display during library hours.