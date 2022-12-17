Today

Santa at the Dahmen Barn — 10:30 a.m. Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Santa will arrive by fire truck. Reindeer snacks, cookies and cocoa will be served. Bring a camera for photos with Santa.

Victorian Christmas — 1-4 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Food drive, holiday treats and tours of the mansion. Free.

