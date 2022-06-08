Today
“Lore” — An art film exhibit through Aug. 6 at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road in Pullman. More information at museum.wsu.edu.
Tuesday Community Market — 4-7 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. Live music from The Kristie Project, beer from the Moscow Brewing Company and local vendors with produce, home goods and food.
“Camas Prairie Railroad” Book Launch — 6-7 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. Written by Robert Perret and Amy Thompson. Copies available for purchase.
Wednesday
Poetry Reading — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Poet Robert Wrigley will read from his book, “The True Account of Myself as a Bird.” Masks required. Refreshments available. Copies available for purchase.
Thursday
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza in Pullman. Musician Dan Maher will perform and Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream and Rico’s Pub will have specials. For more information, visit facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain.
Friday
Genesee Community Days Reunion — 4-9 p.m. Genesee City Park. Potato bar by donation and live music from 6-8 p.m.
“Play On” — 7 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, in Viola. $12 for adults, $8 for youth when purchased online at apodproductions.org. $15 and $10 at the door. “Play On” is a comedy which pulls the curtain back on the inside drama of a stage play.
Saturday
Genesee Community Days — 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at various locations in Genesee. Starts with breakfast from the Genesee Knights of Columbus at the Fire Station. There will be lunch and dinners available as well as a quilt show, car show, school tours, walking tour, turtle races and more. Visit cityofgenesee.com/community-day/.
Summer Reading Program Kickoff — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman. Open to kids ages birth to 17. Sailboat tours, a movie, pirate-themed crafts and storywalk.
Sunday
Swedish Midsummer Concert — 2 p.m. Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road in Genesee. Free. Bigger Boat, an a cappella vocal group, will perform as part of the Cordelia Summer Music Festival. Refreshments to follow the concert.