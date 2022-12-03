Today

Pancake Breakfast/Music Fest — 7-11 a.m. Lincoln Middle School, 315 SE Crestview, Pullman. Cost: $10 adults/$5 children 3-12. Presented by Kiwanis Club. Proceeds support food security/performing arts programs.

Winterfest — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Colfax. Compete in a 5K, take a Perkins House Vintage Christmas Tour, enjoy the Festival of Trees and end the day with fireworks after a parade. More information at explorecolfax.com.

