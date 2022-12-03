Pancake Breakfast/Music Fest — 7-11 a.m. Lincoln Middle School, 315 SE Crestview, Pullman. Cost: $10 adults/$5 children 3-12. Presented by Kiwanis Club. Proceeds support food security/performing arts programs.
Winterfest — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Colfax. Compete in a 5K, take a Perkins House Vintage Christmas Tour, enjoy the Festival of Trees and end the day with fireworks after a parade. More information at explorecolfax.com.
Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Genesee Fire Hall, 132 E. Walnut Ave., Genesee. Shop for gifts, including crafts, books, jewelry, ornaments and more.
Winter Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow. More than 40 vendors, lunch by Wilder Catering, Alternative Giving Market of the Palouse, Fiddler’s Ridge wreaths and Christmas trees.
Appaloosa Museum Holiday Open House — 10 a.m. to noon, Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, 2720 Pullman Road, Moscow. Free. Santa arrives at 10:15 a.m.
Holiday Arts and Craft Gala — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Artists from around the region will sell handmade goods. Homemade soup, bread and desserts available for sale.
Pet pictures with Santa — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pets are People Too, 428 Troy Road, Moscow. Cost: $15. Pets should be on leashes or in secure carriers until their turn. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of the Palouse.
Pullman Holiday Fest — 4:15 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Fun run for children starts at 3:45 p.m. at the YMCA. Live entertainment, cookies and holiday selfie booths. Tree lighting at 5 p.m.
Foley Institute speaker series — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, Washington State University. Visit from Washington Ninth Legislative District Sen. Mark Schoesler and representatives Mary Dye and Joe Schmick. Pizza and soft drinks will be provided.
Tree of Light and Remembrance Ceremony — 5:30 p.m. Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Join Friends of Hospice in remembering loved ones.
Gateway Project — 5:30-6 p.m. Elson S Floyd Cultural Center, 405 SE Spokane St., Pullman. Learn about the project which explores connections between WSU and downtown Pullman. Students will share master plan concepts and individual projects. RSVP: research.wsu.edu/innovation/gateway.
Holiday Book Fair — 11 a.m. to 3 pm. Terrell Library, 140 Glenn Terrell Mall, Washington State University, Pullman. Discounts on books published throughout the year. Authors Helen Heavirland and Keith C. Petersen will sign books at noon.
Tree of Light and Remembrance Ceremony — 5:30 p.m. Whitman County Library, 102 S Main St., Colfax. Join Friends of Hospice in remembering loved ones.
Author Release Party and signing — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Moscow author Buddy Levy will read from his book “Empire of Ice and Stone: The Disastrous and Heroic Voyage of the Karluk.” Copies available for preorder through BookPeople of Moscow.