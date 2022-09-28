Today

Climate Justice League Walkout — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. East City Park, Moscow. A walkout led by Moscow High School students. Speakers will start at 11:40 a.m. Sen. David Nelson and County Commissioner Tom Lamar are among scheduled speakers.

Make Art at the Library — 3:30-4:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Children ages 8-11 are invited to make their own work of art. No registration required and the program is free and open to the public. For more information visit outreach@latahlibrary.org.

Tags

Recommended for you