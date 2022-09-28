Climate Justice League Walkout — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. East City Park, Moscow. A walkout led by Moscow High School students. Speakers will start at 11:40 a.m. Sen. David Nelson and County Commissioner Tom Lamar are among scheduled speakers.
Make Art at the Library — 3:30-4:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Children ages 8-11 are invited to make their own work of art. No registration required and the program is free and open to the public. For more information visit outreach@latahlibrary.org.
“Bright Spots in Addressing Indigenous Health Equity” — 4:30 p.m. Via Zoom. Gary Ferguson, of Washington State University’s Institute for Research and Education to Advance Community Health will discuss initiatives and research. Zoom link at commonreading.wsu.edu.
McConnell Mansion Masterpieces — 5-8 p.m. 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Light refreshments provided. Community Art show on display through Dec. 16.
A Look at Ukraine — 6:30 p.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Lance Rhoades, from the University of Washington, will discuss his experiences and observations visiting western Ukraine.
Latah AARP Candidate Forum — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. University Inn Best Western, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Lunch available at noon. Open to the public. Meet legislative District 6 candidates.
Sacajawea Sculpture Dedicatication — 3 p.m. Bruce M. Pitman Center Tribal Lounge, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Sacajawea dollar coin model Randy’L Teton will speak about the sculpture and tribal perspective of Sacajawea’s story.
U-Pick Pumpkins at Eggert Farm — 3-6 p.m. WSU Eggert Family Organic Farm, Animal Science Road, behind WSU Bear Research, Education, and Conservation Center. Mini pumpkins, pie pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns available. No pets allowed.
Second Annual FOE Garage Sale — 9 a.m. to noon today and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday 123 N. Main St., Moscow. Moscow Fraternal Order of the Eagles will have a garage sale. Used housewares, linens, home decor and clothing. All proceeds go to Christmas for Kids.
Fall Festival BrewFest — 2 p.m. Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $35 at the door. Craft beer from local breweries.
Pizza and Conversations with Candidates — 4 p.m. Genesee Senior Center, 140 E. Walnut S., Genesee. Free pizza and meet Democratic candidates for Latah County and Idaho offices. Open to all.