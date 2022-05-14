Today
Spring Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Palouse Community Center, 230 E. Main St., in Palouse. Food, handmade and vintage goods.
Spring Fair, Open House and Plant Sale — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm, SE Derby Street and SE Professional Mall Boulevard., in Pullman. Shop and learn about gardening.
Rusty Nail and the Hammers — 10:30 a.m. at the Moscow Farmers Market. The Spokane classic rock band will play the Moscow’s Farmer’s Market. Shop the market starting at 8 a.m.
Bans Off Our Bodies — 2 p.m. East City Park, A rally for reproductive rights. Speeches, music and the opportunity to write letters to politicians and corporations to support reproductive rights.
Show Tune Revue: 7:30 p.m. at Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman. Numbers from the 1920s through 2010s illustrate the history and progression of Broadway. Hors d’oeuvres at intermission. More information at rtopthreatre.org.
Sunday
Humane Society of the Palouse Kitten Shower — 1-4 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 413 E. Third St., in Moscow. Join the Humane Society of the Palouse in preparing for kitten season. Suggested donation of $5 at the door or an item off the wishlist. Kitten-themed games, coloring pages and real kittens will be at the event. For more information visit humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/current-needs.
Demystifying College Questions — 2-4 p.m. today and 7-8 p.m. Tuesday at 1912 Center, 413 E. Third St., in Moscow. Presented by Palouse Pathways. Representatives from universities across the country available to answer questions.
Tuesday
Brown Bag Lunch — Noon via Zoom. Join the League of Women Voters of Pullman to discuss tools to aging in place with the executive director of the Council on Aging and Human Services. Zoom information can be found on their website at lwvpullman.org.
Wednesday
Stroke Q&A — 5:30 p.m. South Fork Public House, 1680 S. Grand Ave., in Pullman. Join Pullman Regional Hospital registered nurses to learn the warning signs of a stroke. Free and open to the public. Reservations can be made online at pullmanregional.org/education-engagement.
American Legion Post 52 Meeting — 7 p.m. Gladish Community Center, 115 NW State St., in Pullman. The American Legion post in Pullman is having a meeting and invites the public to attend.