Foley Speaker Series — Noon, Room 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University Campus. Election laws, redistricting and the midterms. Pizza and soft drinks provided.
Candidate Visit— 5-6 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Meet-and-greet event for Trish Carter-Goodheart, candidate for Idaho House of Representatives. Light refreshments provided.
Drug Awareness Presentation — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Moscow High School Auditorium, 402 E. Fifth St., in Moscow. A presentation on current drug trends to include visit from Moscow Police Department officer Ryan Snyder and Ragnar, the drug dog.
Community Night at Colfax Library — 6 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Adult Program. Free mug painting evening. Reserve a spot by calling (509) 397-4366 or emailing sarah@whitcolib.org.
Foley Speaker Series — Noon, Room 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University Campus. A conversation with Washington’s 5th Dist. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers. Pizza and soft drinks provided.
Witchy Watch Party — 4:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Movie start at 5 p.m. Free event for all ages. “Witchy” crafting, pizza and a screening of a PG Halloween movie. Winners of Teensy Terrors Short Story contest to be announced.
Halloween Storytime — 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Free for all ages. A not-so-spooky story, creepy crafts and trick-or-treating through the library. Costumes encouraged.
Haunted Palouse — 7-10 p.m. Palouse, Washington. Open to all ages 12 and older. Tickets are $35. Cash only. Two haunted houses, zombie walk and more. For more information at visitpalouse.com/haunted-palouse.
The Haunted Lodge — 7-11 p.m. Moscow Eagles Lodge, 123 N. Main St., Moscow. Opening night. Cost: $5 or $3 with a food donation. All food donations given to the food bank. All pet food to the Humane Society of the Palouse.
“The Haunted Cabin in the Woods” — 7-11 p.m. 745 Sixth St., Potlatch. Cost is $10 at the door. All proceeds go toward the Cody Hendrix Memorial Skate Park.
“Oh What a Fright” — 4 p.m. Moscow High School, 402 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Palouse Choral Society presents a Halloween themed choral performance. Free for children 6-12 and WSU and UI students. $20 for general admission. More information at palousechoralsociety.org.