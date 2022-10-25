Today

Foley Speaker Series — Noon, Room 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University Campus. Election laws, redistricting and the midterms. Pizza and soft drinks provided.

Candidate Visit— 5-6 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Meet-and-greet event for Trish Carter-Goodheart, candidate for Idaho House of Representatives. Light refreshments provided.

