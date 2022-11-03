Today

Foley Institute Speaker Series — Noon, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University in Pullman. Natasha Hill, Democratic candidate for Washington’s 5th Congressional District, will answer questions. Pizza and soft drinks available. For more information, see foley.wsu.edu/.

“The State of Our Economy” — 7 p.m., via Zoom. Pullman League of Women Voters will host a panel to discuss local, state and national economies. Link available online at lwvpullman.org.

