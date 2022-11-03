Foley Institute Speaker Series — Noon, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University in Pullman. Natasha Hill, Democratic candidate for Washington’s 5th Congressional District, will answer questions. Pizza and soft drinks available. For more information, see foley.wsu.edu/.
“The State of Our Economy” — 7 p.m., via Zoom. Pullman League of Women Voters will host a panel to discuss local, state and national economies. Link available online at lwvpullman.org.
Orchid Awards — 7 p.m. Lecompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Moscow Historic Preservation Commission presents awards for historic preservation. Cookies and drinks to be served.
“Cabaret” — 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts presents “Cabaret.” Directed by Craig A. Miller. Tickets at uitheatre.com.
Winter Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. More than 30 vendors with food, books, crafts and more. Children’s winter clothing swap during the market.
Palouse Watercolor Socius at the Barn — 1-3 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Opening reception for a new exhibit of watercolor paintings. Exhibit runs through November.
CCUCC Movie Night — 5 p.m. Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. Free movie night, open to the public and pizza will be provided. Showing “The Hate U Give” based on the 2017 young adult novel by Angie Thomas. Movie is rated PG-13.