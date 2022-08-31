Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fresh produce, crafts and prepared food.
Latah Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. WI&M Railway Depot, 181 Sixth St., Potlatch. ADA accessible, pet and family friendly.
Jess Walter: “The Angel of Rome and Other Stories” — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Purchase of Walter’s book from BookPeople of Moscow guarantees admission to the event. Check bookpeopleofmoscow.com today to see if tickets will be available at the door.
Thursday Market — 3-5 p.m. Soil Stewards Farm, 425 Farm Road, Moscow. All produce is certified organic and proceeds support the student run farm. More information at uidaho.edu/cals/soil-stewards-farm.
Game Bird Foundation meeting — 6 p.m. Farm Bureau Board Room, 220 Farm Road, Moscow. Regular meeting of the foundation to discuss pheasants and chukar. For more info, see thegamebirdfoundation.org.
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, downtown Pullman. Live music from Down to Embers. Free. Family friendly.
Human Rights Day at Moscow Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Moscow. Learn about regional and national welcoming communities and contribute thoughts on the theme of “Building a Welcoming Community.”