In Washington today, roughly 105,000 undocumented immigrants are living without health insurance. They account for nearly a quarter of the state’s uninsured residents.

But next year, for the first time, those residents will be eligible to access health and dental insurance from the Washington Health Plan Finder, regardless of their immigration status. The state will be the first in the country to make that change.

The expansion comes from something called the Section 1332 waiver, which was approved by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in December of last year. The expansion will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024, and is approved through 2028. Open enrollment starts Nov. 1, 2023.

