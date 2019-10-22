The University of Idaho Women’s Center will host its ninth annual “F-Word” Live! Poetry Slam starting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Vandal Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow.
F-Word Live! was created to form a space where anyone can express feelings and experiences related to the “other f-word” — feminism. The event will feature poetry by regional slam poets.
Student admission is free with photo ID; general admission for nonstudents is $5. Proceeds from the event support operations at the Women’s Center.
For additional information, contact the Women’s Center at (208) 885-2777 or wcenter@uidaho.edu.