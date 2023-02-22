The family of Luke Tyler issued a statement Tuesday on the 19-year-old’s death after the release of the coroner’s report.

Tyler was found dead in his Washington State University dorm around 1:30 p.m. Jan. 22, according to a news release from the WSU Police Department. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers announced Monday that Tyler’s cause of death was suicide.

In a written statement, John and Colleen Tyler, Luke Tyler’s parents, thanked the community for their “outpouring of support and love for our family, as well as the recognition of the impact on the many lives that Luke touched. Luke’s suicide is a tremendous loss of life, love and potential that we continue to grieve.”