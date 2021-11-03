Incumbents Ken Faunce and Brian Kennedy will continue to serve on the Moscow School Board for additional four-year terms.

With all votes counted late Tuesday, Faunce received 903 votes and challenger Kendra Pickard had 614 in the race for the Zone 2 seat. Phillip Hutton dropped out of the race Oct. 25, but his name still appeared on the ballot and he received 148 votes.

Incumbent Brian Kennedy beat challenger Tim Halvorson, 274-233, in the Zone 5 race.

In neighboring Pullman School District, incumbent Nathan Roberts was ahead 1,237 to challenger Carolina Silva’s 668 votes for the District 4 seat on the school board.

Unofficial School Board Election Results

These are results for select races, listed by candidate and votes. Results from 100 percent of precincts reporting in Latah County. An estimated 1,300 ballots are uncounted in Whitman County

Moscow School District Zone 2

Top vote-getter earns seat

Ken Faunce, 903

Kendra Pickard, 614

Phillip Hutton, 148

Moscow School District Zone 5

Top vote-getter earns seat

Brian Kennedy, 274

Tim Halvorson, 233

Pullman School District, Dist. 4

Top vote-getter earns seat

Nathan Roberts, 1,237

Carolina Silva, 668

Colfax School District, Dist. 2

Top vote-getter earns seat

Mark Clinton, 378

Denise Culbertson, 175

Potlatch School District Zone 1

Top vote-getter earns seat

Michael Montgomery, 95

Jackie Meckel, 42

Potlatch School District Zone 3

Top vote-getter earns seat

Mike Gilmore, 52

Jeff Stolz, 34

Potlatch School District Zone 5

Top vote-getter earns seat

Tyrell Winther, 39

Sharon Fiscus, 16

For complete Latah County election results: livevoterturnout.com/Idaho/LiveResults/57/en/Index_118.html

For complete Whitman County election results: results.vote.wa.gov/results/20211102/whitman/

Brewster can be reached at (208) 848-2297 or kbrewster@lmtribune.com.

Tags

Recommended for you