FBI looking into MHS lockdown

Anthony Dahlinger

The Moscow Police Department said Friday that it appears the same suspect who called in an active shooter threat that forced Moscow High School to go into lockdown Wednesday called in similar threats to other schools in the U.S.

Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said Moscow police are forwarding the case to the FBI as the investigation continues to search for the suspect.

On Wednesday, the Moscow Police Department received a phone call from a male stating he was armed and planned to commit a shooting at the high school. It appears the call came from outside Idaho based on a preliminary investigation.