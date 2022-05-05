No one was injured after a fire destroyed a mobile home Wednesday afternoon on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue in Pullman.
According to a Pullman Fire Department news release, firefighters were called to the residence shortly after 3 p.m. when the owner saw flames coming from around the refrigerator.
Firefighters arrived within minutes and extinguished the flames, but there was enough damage that the city building inspector condemned the building. The resident and their cat were unharmed.
The American Red Cross was notified and will make arrangements for the homeowner to find temporary housing.
Fire inspector Tony Nuttman said the cause of the fire was a condenser in an older refrigerator that had been causing some issues in the past week.