First graders collect hundreds of items for local food bank

Jayne Wang’s first grade class poses for a picture at Lena Whitmore Elementary in Moscow on Friday. The students were able to collect more than 430 items in a food drive for the Moscow Food Bank. As a result of collecting over 400 items, Principal Kendra McMillan, far right, had to show up to school wearing pajamas.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

The principal of Lena Whitmore Elementary in Moscow lost a bet.

The school’s first graders recently organized a food drive to donate items to the Moscow Food Bank.

“Our original goal was 100 items per class and then they surpassed that,” said their teacher, Jayne Wang.

