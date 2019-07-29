First Thursday will be 3-5 p.m. Thursday on Main Street in downtown.
The monthly event will include street vendors, restaurant and local merchant sales, free root beer floats sponsored by Rosauers and United Methodist Church, origami crane folding with Tough as Nails and a fish painting party in The Center at the Colfax Library.
A beer and wine garden will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Spring Street at the second spotlight. The Hankers will perform their southern rock and blues style starting at 6:30 p.m. on Spring Street.
For information, contact Colfax Chamber of Commerce at (509) 279-1220 or Whitman County Library at (509) 397-4366.