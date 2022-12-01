Fish and game director announces retirement

Idaho Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever will retire early next year, according to a news release from the agency.
Schriever spent the entirety of his 39-year career at the agency. Before moving into upper management at Boise, Schriever worked as a fisheries biologist and then regional fisheries manager for several years at the Lewiston-based Clearwater Region. He was selected to be the director in 2018 following stints as the agency’s deputy director and chief of its fisheries bureau.
“The director’s job has been super fun, but it’s a demanding job, and it takes a lot out of you. I feel like it’s my time to do something else. I want to spend more time with my family and enjoy more of everything Idaho has given me for the last 40 years.”