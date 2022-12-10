CLARKSTON — Bogged down in the minutiae of its Game Management Plan revision process, the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission labored to advance through its agenda and had to jettison some items during its meeting at Clarkston on Friday.

It was also delayed by lengthy in-person and online public comment periods during which commissioners heard a wide range of viewpoints, many of which were critical of their work.

The commission is in Clarkston for three days of proceedings that kicked off with committee meetings Thursday, a full commission meeting Friday and another commission session this morning.

Recommended for you