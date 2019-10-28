Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson will be the guest speaker at Washington State University’s Foley Institute at noon today in the Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, in Pullman.
The Attorney General will discuss cases his office is involved with, including immigration, gun control and cases against the administration.
As guest speaker for the Honors College Bhatia Lecture, Paul O’Connor of the Pat Finucane Centre in Northern Ireland will discuss “Ireland: Brexit and the border” at noon Tuesday in the Foley Speaker’s Room.
The Centre is a nonparty political human rights group advocating a nonviolent resolution to the conflict in Ireland.
O’Connor will discuss how the Good Friday agreement that helped bring peace to the region is under threat by Brexit.
Both events will also be livestreamed on the Foley Institute’s YouTube channel.