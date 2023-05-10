For foster kids, ‘aging out’ brings new problems

Ivy Smith

There’s a good reason that “coming of age” is its own prolific genre that includes thousands of books, movies and songs.

It’s a turbulent time during which teenagers transition to adulthood, and it can be even more fraught when that teenager is aging out of the foster system and experiencing life on their own for the first time with little support.

A report released Monday from the Annie E. Casey Foundation outlined national and Idaho data showing some progress in outcomes for foster youth, but indicated there were still many young people who aren’t accessing available resources as they age out of the system.