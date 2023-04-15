For higher ed, a wide variety of outcomes

Little

 PHIL WHITE

In the waning days of the 2023 Idaho legislative session, colleges and universities received $72.9 million for building projects.

But the money will leave some work unfunded — and leave the colleges and universities scurrying to cover their remaining costs.

The whole process began in January, when Gov. Brad Little requested $109.9 million for higher ed capital projects.

