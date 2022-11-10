The third time proved a charm for former state Sen. Dan Foreman, who defeated two-term incumbent Sen. David Nelson by 391 votes in Tuesday’s general election.

Foreman was able to flip the script from the past two elections; he lost to Nelson by 2,420 votes in 2018 and 220 votes in 2020.

“It was a long night, but a good night,” he said Wednesday of election night. “I had a support team this time that just blew me away. That’s why we won.”

