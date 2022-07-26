A former Republican congressman is asking political leaders to put their faith in both the free market and government when it comes to slowing the effects of climate change.

Bob Inglis, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives for two stints from 1993-98 and 2005-10, visited with local religious leaders to talk about his cause Monday at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Moscow.

Inglis is the executive director of the Energy and Enterprise Initiative, which is intended to bring conservative principles to climate change solutions.

