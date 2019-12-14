Former Idaho state Rep. Tom Trail, 84, suffered a stroke the night of Dec. 7 at his Moscow home, according to his wife, Jo Ann Trail.
She said he was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow before being flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, where he underwent successful surgery early Sunday morning.
Tom Trail, who served 16 years as a Republican in the Idaho House of Representatives until 2012, has been at St. Luke’s Rehabilitation Institute in Spokane since Thursday.
While Trail’s condition has improved, Jo Ann Trail said her husband is “not out of the woods yet.” She said he was able to stand and shave Thursday.
She said doctors estimate he will be released from the medical facility in 10 to 14 days.
Although Trail had a heart stent put in during his legislative service in 1999 and underwent heart bypass surgery in 2000, Jo Ann Trail said her husband’s stroke last week was a surprise.