Former Spokane editor, UI teacher faces CSAM charges

Steven A. Smith

Former Spokesman-Review Editor Steve Smith had a “very large amount” of images depicting child sexual abuse in his possession and was actively downloading more when investigators searched his home Thursday afternoon, according to court documents filed Friday.

Smith, 73, served as executive editor of The Spokesman-Review from 2002 to 2008 and taught journalism ethics at the University of Idaho for about a decade until 2020.

He was arrested by Washington State Patrol detectives Thursday on 10 counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Investigators indicated more charges are likely.

