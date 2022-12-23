Former WSU police sergeant allegedly had sexual relations with student

Kuhrt

A former Washington State University police sergeant allegedly had encounters with a female WSU student and a prior female WSU student.

Three administrative personnel and a sergeant with the WSU Police resigned in August to avoid further administrative action, including the possibility of termination, after receiving two internal investigations from the university regarding sexual harassment. These investigations have concluded, according to an investigation report, that former Chief of Police Bill Gardner, former Assistant Chief Steve Hansen and former Capt. Mike Larsen mishandled a complaint and subsequent punitive action against an officer accused of having sexual relations while on duty at WSU. WSU Police Sgt. Matt Kuhrt was accused of violating WSU policies regarding sexual harassment, improperly using university resources and violating policies in the department’s manual, stated in a report.

According to investigation reports acquired by the Moscow-Pullman Daily News through a public records request, two formal investigations, conducted by Human Resources and Compliance and Civil Rights, were launched into the department in March, shortly after Kuhrt was placed on home assignment. In July, command staff were reassigned to home assignment as the investigation continued.

Tags

Recommended for you