Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Latah County, according to Public Health-Idaho North Central District.
The new cases — a man in his 70s, a woman in her 50s and two people in the 18-to-29 age bracket — pushed the total in the county since the pandemic started to 3,240, including 3,073 confirmed and 167 probable cases. Of the total cases, 3,198 have recovered, 30 are open and 12 people have died.
Whitman County Public Health did not update its COVID-19 numbers Friday. As of Thursday, there was one new confirmed case that brought the total to 4,447 in the county.
Hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 rose by two from Wednesday’s count to 131, and deaths in the county remained steady at 50, WCPH stated on its website.