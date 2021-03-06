Four school districts in Latah County have placed supplemental levies on the ballot for Idaho’s Tuesday special election.
Voters in Troy will be faced with a $995,000 supplemental levy intended to fund maintenance and operations in the district for a year. The levy would cost property owners in the district about $546 per $100,000 of their assessed property value and is a dollar-for-dollar continuation of a levy that has been in place for at least five years.
The Kendrick Joint School District has also placed an extension of an existing supplemental levy on the ballot. The $1.62 million levy would fuel maintenance and operations in the district for another two years, costing property owners $485.84 per $100,000 of assessed value.
The Potlatch School District is asking voters to approve a one-year $1.65 million supplemental levy — a decrease from its existing $1.75 million levy. If approved, the Potlatch levy would also go to maintenance and operations budgets and would cost individual property owners $546 per $100,000 of assessed property value.
The Genesee Joint School District has increased the ask on its one-year supplemental levy from a $935,000 levy approved in 2020 to a $985,000 proposal placed on ballots this year. Yet another levy meant to shore up maintenance and operations budgets, property owners in the district would pay an estimated $447.70 per $100,000 of assessed property value.
According to a news release from Latah County Auditor and Recorder Henrianne Westberg, polling locations in some Palouse, Potlatch and Harvard precincts have been changed for this election.
Voters in Harvard Precinct 22 will vote in Princeton at the Palouse River Community Center like they did for the general election in November.
Those voting in Potlatch Precinct 27 have been moved from their usual location at Rebecca Hall to the Potlatch High School gymnasium as have voters in Palouse Precinct 26. The news release said this is to allow for more space and parking. Voters will be directed to entrances at the back of the building.
Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted. Early voting ended Friday.
Those with questions can call the Latah County Elections Office at (208) 883-2249.