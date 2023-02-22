MOSCOW — A free pollinator conference offering online and in-person events by University of Idaho Extension and Rural Roots next Wednesday and March 2 will focus on pollinators and their habitats on the Palouse and beyond.

The summit will begin at 10 a.m. next Wednesday at the Latah County Fair and Event Center main room at 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Neal Williams, a University of California – Davis entomologist will open the conference with a presentation on his research program, including research on pesticide exposure risk modeling, and the effect of heat wave events on pollinators and the resulting effects to agriculture. He will also present an evening keynote on pollinators, including pollinator habitat restoration, plant selection, biodiversity and ecological services to agriculture. Both talks will be open to the public in-person and via Zoom.

The evening talk begins at 6 p.m. at the Bruce Pitman Center on University of Idaho campus. The summit is open to those who register online at: pollinatorsummit2023.eventbrite.com. The conference presentations will be available in-person or via Zoom. Further instructions will be sent for in-person and the online Zoom option to all who register.