MOSCOW — A free pollinator conference offering online and in-person events by University of Idaho Extension and Rural Roots next Wednesday and March 2 will focus on pollinators and their habitats on the Palouse and beyond.
The summit will begin at 10 a.m. next Wednesday at the Latah County Fair and Event Center main room at 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Neal Williams, a University of California – Davis entomologist will open the conference with a presentation on his research program, including research on pesticide exposure risk modeling, and the effect of heat wave events on pollinators and the resulting effects to agriculture. He will also present an evening keynote on pollinators, including pollinator habitat restoration, plant selection, biodiversity and ecological services to agriculture. Both talks will be open to the public in-person and via Zoom.
The evening talk begins at 6 p.m. at the Bruce Pitman Center on University of Idaho campus. The summit is open to those who register online at: pollinatorsummit2023.eventbrite.com. The conference presentations will be available in-person or via Zoom. Further instructions will be sent for in-person and the online Zoom option to all who register.
Workshops will not be offered via Zoom. Donations to help pay for the event are also being accepted on the registration links.
The summit will include a Pollinator Expo next Wednesday, with table displays from local nonprofits and businesses with pollinator habitat information and products. A more detailed schedule including times of speakers is available on Facebook at fb.me/e/4j8vycLIn.
The summit will close on the evening of March 2 with a showing of a TED Talk, “Why are the Bees Disappearing?”; a summary of pollinator habitat projects on the Palouse by Suvia Judd, who is a local farmer and president of Rural Roots; and a showing of the feature film “Hometown Habitat,” an inspirational movie that explains how and why native plants are critical to the survival and vitality of local ecosystems. Doors for the closing events will open at 6:30 p.m. at the Kenworthy Performing Art Center, 508 South Main St., Moscow. The event is free but donations will be accepted at the door to cover the costs of the event. Sponsors include the UI Extension, Rural Roots, Moscow Food Co-op, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, Palouse Environmental Sustainability Coalition and City of Moscow.
More information is available from summit organizer Iris Mayes at the UI Extension Latah County office at imayes@uidaho.edu or 208-883-2269.
