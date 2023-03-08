Mobile home residents around Moscow who are frustrated with their new leases and increased rents can form a cooperative intended to give them better negotiating power with their new landowner.

Residents from Abiel Community, Appaloosa Community, Palouse Hills Community and Woodland Heights Community were invited to attend an information meeting about cooperatives Tuesday at the 1912 Center in Moscow.

These mobile home communities were recently purchased by Hurst & Son LLC, a privately owned investment, property management and construction company. If they sign the new lease, residents face lot rent increases of up to 55% that could drive them from their homes. Residents are also concerned about new rules in the lease they say are unfair and overreaching.

