Crews are still working to clean up a fuel spill that resulted from a semi-tractor trailer crash Sunday 3 miles south of Colfax.

A truck traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 195 was transporting two trailers of fuel Sunday evening when a cat ran into the road. The driver swerved to miss the animal and lost control of the vehicle, causing the second trailer to flip on its side. The first tank was also punctured fuel was dumped into the roadway, the ditch and into Spring Flat Creek, according to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol.

The semi was hauling 4,000 gallons of diesel and 2,000 gallons of gasoline that were mixed during the incident, said Ty Keltner, communications manager for the State of Washington Department of Ecology. Crews were able to pump about 4,000 gallons of mixed fuel out of the damaged tanks, but there is still potentially 2,000 gallons of mixed fuel that ended up in the roadway, ditch and nearby creek.

