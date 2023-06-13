Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Garfield man who has been accused of trespassing and driving a stolen vehicle.

Nicholas Bunch, 40, was apprehended in Colfax on Friday, after he was allegedly seen loading items into a homeowner’s vehicle, according to a media release. Bunch was charged with burglary, two counts of taking a motor vehicle without permission, harassment, second-degree driving with a suspended license, an ignition interlock requirement violation and driving under the influence.

Sheriff Brett Myers said the case began when a homeowner went outside and saw a man in her driveway whom she did not recognize. She turned to go back inside and the man began to walk toward her.

