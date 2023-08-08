The high cost of fuel in Washington is particularly noticeable for those living near the state’s border with Idaho.

The difference could be spotted on the Palouse, where the lowest price on the Washington side was $4.79 at Safeway in Pullman, compared to a low of $4.04 at a few stations in Moscow, according to gasbuddy.com.

The average price for fuel in Washington on Monday was $5 per gallon, according to AAA Idaho. That is the second most expensive average in the country, surpassed only by California ($5.07).

