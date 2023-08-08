The high cost of fuel in Washington is particularly noticeable for those living near the state’s border with Idaho.
The difference could be spotted on the Palouse, where the lowest price on the Washington side was $4.79 at Safeway in Pullman, compared to a low of $4.04 at a few stations in Moscow, according to gasbuddy.com.
The average price for fuel in Washington on Monday was $5 per gallon, according to AAA Idaho. That is the second most expensive average in the country, surpassed only by California ($5.07).
There is some debate over what has caused Washington’s high gas prices. The state legislature instituted a cap-and-trade program that took effect at the beginning of 2023; it requires polluters to buy allowances at state-run auctions to offset their carbon emissions.
Democrats and supporters of the program claim oil companies are excessively jacking up prices to pad profits and using cap-and-trade as an excuse, according to reporting from the Washington State Standard, a news website. On the other side of the debate, Republicans and industry-backed groups argue that rising prices are evidence the climate program is flawed, hurting consumers, and should be reworked.
The least-expensive gas in Lewiston on Monday was $3.88 at Maverik, Circle K, Nomnom and Neighbor’s A1 Market, all located in the Orchards, according to gasbuddy.com. Costco in Clarkston was selling gas for $3.89 per gallon, but a membership card is required. The cost for gas at Nomnom on Bridge Street was $4.39.
In Moscow, the best price was $4.04 at several stations in town. In Pullman, drivers were paying 75 cents more per gallon.
The average price statewide in Idaho on Monday was $4.01 per gallon, which is the ninth-highest average in the country, according to AAA Idaho.