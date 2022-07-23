Gem State sees record $6.2B tax revenue in fiscal 2022

Little

General fund tax revenues hit a record $6.2 billion in Idaho in fiscal 2022, beating expectations by more than $1 billion.

State revenues topped $4 billion for the first time in 2020. Last year, they topped $5 billion, and in the fiscal year ended June 30, they hit $6.197 billion, according to revenue figures released Friday.

That was a 23.7% increase over last year, and 19.4% higher than projections.

Recommended for you