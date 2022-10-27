Schoolchildren in Genesee and Pomeroy could soon be catching electric buses to whisk them to and from daily classes.

The school districts serving the two rural farming towns learned recently they landed federal rebates for the purchase of zero-emission vehicles.

Genesee will receive $1.18 million to acquire three electric buses and install charging stations at its bus depot. Pomeroy School District is getting $395,000 to purchase one bus and install charging infrastructure. The districts are tapping money available under the Clean Bus Program administered by the EPA and funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The rebates were announced Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you