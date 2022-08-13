Today

Genesee Community Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. across Genesee. Maps available at 117 W. Chestnut St., in Genesee. Furniture, shop tools, camping-fishing-hunting supplies and more. Resident Hailee Zollman will have a lemonade stand at 356 E. Valley View, in Genesee to raise money for research at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital.

Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Moscow. Celebrate National Farmers Market Week from 9-11 a.m. with a prize basket drawing and dance party. Local produce, meats, crafts and food.

Tags

Recommended for you