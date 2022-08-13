Genesee Community Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. across Genesee. Maps available at 117 W. Chestnut St., in Genesee. Furniture, shop tools, camping-fishing-hunting supplies and more. Resident Hailee Zollman will have a lemonade stand at 356 E. Valley View, in Genesee to raise money for research at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Moscow. Celebrate National Farmers Market Week from 9-11 a.m. with a prize basket drawing and dance party. Local produce, meats, crafts and food.
Yoga in the Cedars — 8:30-9:30 a.m. Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve. Join Stephanie Frost for an all levels yoga practice.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 Idaho Highway 8, Troy. Items produced exclusively in Latah County by county residents.
Customer Appreciation Day — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Moscow Building Supply, 760 N. Main St., Moscow or Pullman Building Supply, 400 SE Fairmount Drive, Pullman. Free barbecue lunch to customers.
Moscow Mountain Music Fest — Noon to 11 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Live music, food, beer and lawn games. Tickets are $25, available online at moscowmountainmusicfest.com.
Mussel sniffing dog at Garfield Library — noon Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. Join Fin and his handler, Nick Knauss, to learn about aquatic invasive species and how to avoid the spread.
Kids on the Trail — 2-3 p.m. Judy’s Trail, across from Troy High School, 101 Trojan Drive, Troy. Palouse Land Trust and Idaho Firewise to learn about macroinvertebrate activities and forestry health.
Yoga in the Park — 6 p.m. Lookout Park, 822 E Valleyview Ave., Colfax. Join Whitman County Library and instructor Meggie Cafferty for a free yoga class. Mats and blocks will be provided but attendees can bring their own. A donation of $5 is suggested but not required.
Tuesday Community Market — 4-7 p.m. through Oct. 4. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Local farmers and artisans, beer garden, food vendors and music.
Summer Storytime series — 10 a.m. Palouse Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Stories, movement and crafts for toddlers to school aged kids.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6 p.m. through Oct. 12. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fresh farm products, prepared foods and handmade arts and crafts.
Latah Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. through Sept. 28 WI&M Railway Depot, 181 Sixth St., Potlatch. ADA accessible and pet and family friendly.