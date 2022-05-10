Today
UI Senior Showcase — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St., in Moscow. The event is free and open to the public and highlights four UI students who will show off their senior designs.
Seal Skeleton at Tekoa Library — 3:15 p.m. at Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby St., in Tekoa. Examine a whole seal skeleton and learn nature facts about sea life to kick off the library’s summer reading program.
Wednesday
McConnell Mansion exhibit open house — 4:30-6 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adam St., in Moscow. Celebrate the opening of the new exhibit “Inland Northwest Immigrants: Newcomers to Latah County”. The exhibit will be on display through August.
Thursday
Donuts and Bingo in St. John — 1 p.m. St. John Library, 1 E. Front St., in St. John, Wa. Play bingo, socialize with friends and win fun prizes. Event is free and sponsored by the Friends of the St. John Library.
Friday
Beauty and the Beast by Ballet Fantastique — 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive in Moscow. Tickets are $32.50 for adults and $27.50 for youths, seniors and students. Tickets are available at festivaldance.org.
Adult Paint Night — 6:30 p.m. at LaCrosse Library, 201 S. Main St., in LaCrosse, Wa. Cost is $10. Open to any skill level, space is limited. Reserve a spot by calling the LaCrosse Library at (509) 549-3770.
Saturday
Magic Month Bird Walks — 8 a.m., Rose Creek Nature Preserve wildlife sanctuary in Albion. Walks also scheduled for May 14 and May 18. Registration is limited to five people per guide and is required. For more information visit bit.ly/MagicMonthBirdWalks.
Spring Fair, Open House and Plant sale — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm, SE Derby Street and SE Professional Mall Blvd., in Pullman. Shop and learn about gardening.
Family Paint Day — 10 a.m. Saturday at the LaCrosse Library, 201 S. Main St., in LaCrosse, Wash. Cost is $10 per family. Space is limited, call (509) 549-3770 to reserve a spot.