Friday
Easter Egg Hunt — 4:30 p.m. at 420 Rowe St., in Moscow. The Aspen Park of Cascadia will have an egg hunt starting around 4:45 p.m., so get there early to be able to hunt. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance for children 12 and younger, and a special treat is available for whoever finds the golden egg. For more information, call (208) 882-4576.
Underwater Egg Hunt — 6-9 p.m. Pullman Aquatic and Fitness Center, 500 NW Greyhound Way in Pullman. $5 for members and $6 for nonmembers, crafts, games and an obstacle course. Ages 1 and older invited.
Saturday
Easter Egg Hunt — 10 a.m. sharp, East City Park, 900 E. Third St., in Moscow. The Moscow Central Lions Club is bringing back its annual Easter Egg hunt for children 12 and younger.
Easter Eggstravaganza — 9 a.m. Pullman Building Supply, 400 SE Fairmount Drive in Pullman. Arrive 10 to 15 minutes early and bring a basket or bag for egg collection. Free for children ages 12 and younger. The hunt will be indoors.
Kendrick-Juliaetta Community Easter Egg Hunt — Noon sharp at the Juliaetta Elementary School, 305 Fourth St. in Juliaetta. Children 12 and younger are invited to hunt for Easter eggs. Hunters are encouraged to bring their own baskets.
Troy Community Easter Egg Hunt — 11 a.m. Troy City Park. Free to children 12 and younger with three age groups. Children are encouraged to bring their own basket.
Beans ’n’ Jeans — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive in Pullman. Palouse Habitat for Humanity annual fundraiser. More information at palousehabitat.org.